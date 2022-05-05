CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Chapmanville Tigers are riding a hot streak entering next week’s sectional tournament, winning their last five games.

Chapmanville sits at 17-8 on the season. Last year the Tigers went 12-20, their first losing season in a long time. That served as fuel into this year.

“We don’t harp on last year necessarily but we use it and the guys used it as motivation in the offseason,” Head Coach Josh Rakes said. “Players worked really hard in the offseason transforming their bodies, working on their game and really all the credit goes to them.”

The Tigers open up the section against Scott Tuesday night. Other teams in the section include Mingo Central, Wayne and defending state champion Logan.

Chapmanville players believe that they can hang with anyone.

“I feel like we can go all the way,” junior Brody Dalton said. “We’ve been in some tie ballgames with some really good teams and we’re just one hit, one play away from taking that step to the next level.”

“I think our section is pretty tough but I believe if we can get through it, we can go pretty far,” senior Evan Plumley said.