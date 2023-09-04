CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Poca hosted Chapmanville in this week two matchup.
The Tigers won it 24-14, check out highlights above!
Chapmanville hosts Winfield next week, Poca travels to Buffalo.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Poca hosted Chapmanville in this week two matchup.
The Tigers won it 24-14, check out highlights above!
Chapmanville hosts Winfield next week, Poca travels to Buffalo.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now