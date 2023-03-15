CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #3 Chapmanville took on #6 seeded Ravenswood for this Class AA state quarterfinal game.

The Red Devils had a rough start, scoring just five points in the first quarter.

Chapmanville went into halftime up 30-18.

Ravenswood then battled back in the fourth quarter, cutting the Tigers’ lead to just two with 6:30 left to play.

Chapmanville responded fast though, and won it by six the final 49-43.

#3 Chapmanville will now face #2 Bluefield in the Class AA semifinal on Friday at 7:15pm.

