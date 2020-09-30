Chapmanville suspends football activities until October 5th after player comes into contact with COVID-19

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The virus has hit our local high school football scene hard and there is no end in sight.

Chapmanville head coach James Barker tweeting today the tigers have suspended all football activities until October 5th after a player came into direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

This occurred after the win over Logan County.

This means Friday night’s Summers County-Chapmanville game has now been canceled.

