CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #3 Chapmanville took down #2 Bluefield in the Class AA state semis, the final 57-50.
Check out highlights above!
Chapmanville now faces Charleston Catholic in the title game Saturday at 5pm.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #3 Chapmanville took down #2 Bluefield in the Class AA state semis, the final 57-50.
Check out highlights above!
Chapmanville now faces Charleston Catholic in the title game Saturday at 5pm.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now