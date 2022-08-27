CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – In Logan County, Chapmanville hosted to Sissonville.

The Tigers moved the ball well in the first, but were a little sloppy.

Kohl farmer on the carry, he was stripped by Evan Taylor. Jacob Wiseman was there to scoop it up, he took it down the sideline and was tackled inside the redzone.

Very first play for the Indians after the turnover, Cameron Arbogast bounced to the right side then cut to the middle. He found his way into the endzone.

Sissonville led seven to nothing after the first quarter.

Chapmanville eventually found their stride, Brody Dalton deep down the sideline Adam Mullins hauled it in.

Fourth and goal for the Tigers on the one, Farmer broke through for six.

Chapmanville kept it rolling in the second half to win it 43-26, taking down the Indians for the first time since 2015.