MADISON, WV (WOWK) – We had a big rivalry game tonight in Boone County; Scott taking on Chapmanville.

The Skyhawks entered this game just below .500, the Tigers sitting at 5-4.

We caught this one in the second, still scoreless.

Andrew Farley with a huge hit out towards the wall, and it’s enough to score Adam Mullins from first for the first run of the game.

Same frame, two on for the Tigers.

Jacob Topping with a hit, scoring two, Talan Thompson and Farley.

Some Skyhawk action came in the third.

Luke Knight making it home on an error, scoring the first run for Scott, to make it 3-1 in the third.

The Skyhawks found home two more times, but so did the Tigers.

Chapmanville wins it 5-3.

Up next: Chapmanville travels to Sissonville Thursday at 7pm, Scott travels to Riverside.