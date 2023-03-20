CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three seeded Chapmanville took down the number four seed, Charleston Catholic, in the Class AA state championship game Saturday night.

The final 59-49.

Chapmanville jumped out to a 10-0 lead, the Irish cut their lead to three in the third quarter, but that’s as close as they’d get.

Charleston Catholic took down the #1 seed Williamstown, to get to this title game; handing the Yellow Jackets their first loss of the year.

Chapmanville has now won basketball state titles in the past five years.

Check out highlights from the 2A championship game above!