SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville hosted Chapmanville for this battle of the ‘Villes.
The Tigers taking the statement 28-7 win.
Up next: Chapmanville travels to Poca, Sissonville hosts Logan.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
