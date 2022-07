CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chapmanville rising senior Brody Dalton announced Sunday that he is committing to play baseball at WVU.

Dalton is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers, claiming Class AA all-state baseball honors as a junior.

WVU finished the 2022 season with a 33-22 with a program record 14 wins in Big 12 play.