Charleston Catholic and Herbert Hoover girls collect big wins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Poca, and Charleston Catholic traveled to Riverside, to face each other on the hardwood Thursday night.

Poca really struggled against the Huskies, the Dots snagged just one point by the end of the first quarter.

Hoover dominated behind the arc, having several players hit big threes; you can watch a few above!

The final score 66-7.

Charleston Catholic traveled to Riverside; the Warriors looking for their second win of the season.

But this one was all Irish, all night long.

The final 58-29.

Also, the undefeated, 10-0, Logan Lady Wildcats traveled to Wyoming East and lost their first game of the season; that final 53-45.