CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #5 Charleston Catholic faced the #1 seed, Summers County, for this Class AA state semifinal game.

This one was tight all game, the Irish took a one point lead with 5 minutes to play.

They were down, 38-35, with 0:11 seconds on the clock.

Annie Cimino tries for the steal, but gets called for a foul.

Summers County made one at the line to win it 39-35, and roll on to the Class AA state championship game.

The Bobcats will face #2 Wyoming East at 5pm Saturday.

