CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #4 Charleston Catholic took on #5 seeded South Harrison in the Class AA state quarterfinals.

This… was a wild one.

South Harrison came out hot, finishing the first quarter up 15-7.

Charleston Catholic shot a little better in the second, and went into halftime down 24-18.

Then, the pendulum swung.

The Irish went on a tear, holding South Harrison to just six points the entire second half.

Outscoring them 28-6 in the second half, to win it 46-30.

Charleston Catholic will now face Williamstown Friday morning at 11:15 in the Class AA semifinals.

