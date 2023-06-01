CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state baseball tournament begins Thursday with the Class A semifinals.

Charleston Catholic will on Wahama in the late game, 50 minutes after the 4:30 game ends.

The Irish beat the White Falcons twice already in the regular season.

“It’s extremely hard to beat a team three times in a row,” said head coach Will Bobinger. “I think it’ll be a real good game. They’re a good team, well coached, so I think it’ll be a dog fight.”

“Playin at Power Park is completely different,” said senior shortstop Gannon Morris. “So it helps, but at the same time you have to come into it like its just another opponent.”

Charleston Catholic won the state title last year, and is hoping to make history this time around – becoming the only team to win it back-to-back in baseball.

“No team in Charleston Catholic history has ever gone back to back,” said Morris. “We have a lot of wizards on this team.”

Morris had another incredible regular season, helping his squad finish with a 23-6 record, a resume he can be proud of.

“Honestly just learning how to win again – which sounds weird to say because we won last year but we didn’t win a lot,” said Morris. “So just learning how to win, how to keep the outside noise out and focusing on what we have to do.”

“Gannon’s been great,” said Coach Bobinger. “I mean he’s been a leader for quite a few years. Last year we were extremely young, he stepped up as a junior. He’s doing a fine job, very solid out there in the field, very solid at the plate and someone the guys can look up to.”

But now – we throw out the regular season.

It’s win, or go home.

Again first pitch is set for around 8 o’clock Thursday night, 50 minutes after the 4:30 game ends.