CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #5 Charleston Catholic competed in the Class AA state quarterfinals Wednesday night against #4 Wheeling Central Catholic.
CC’s Molly Messer hit a layup with seconds left in regulation to send it into overtime.
The Irish’s defense held strong, and they ended up winning it by one basket.
The final 47-45, Charleston Catholic rolls on to the state semifinals!
The Irish will take on Summers County Friday morning at 11:15.
