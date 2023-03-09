CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #5 Charleston Catholic competed in the Class AA state quarterfinals Wednesday night against #4 Wheeling Central Catholic.

CC’s Molly Messer hit a layup with seconds left in regulation to send it into overtime.

The Irish’s defense held strong, and they ended up winning it by one basket.

The final 47-45, Charleston Catholic rolls on to the state semifinals!

The Irish will take on Summers County Friday morning at 11:15.

