Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield enters senior season motivated by his father’s recovery

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK-TV) – Even without a normal court to play on, Charleston’s Aiden Satterfield still finds a way to constantly improve.

“During the pandemic, we were stuck in the house so why not go hoop, why not go outside run so just trying to use my time wisely and work as hard as I can,” he said.

Hard work is nothing new for the Charleston Catholic big man as he was the captain of the Class A All-State team and led the Irish to the No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

“So there is really only one more thing better than that,” he said. “And that’s a state championship, and that’s really all I want honestly, feel like we kind of got robbed this year we didn’t have a chance to win it all.”

But earning a state title wasn’t the only thing on Satterfield’s mind.

“During the season my pops was diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer in his stomach, so luckily I’m thankful to have a team like I do, they weren’t letting me get down at all they were like, come on Aiden, you can do this,” he said.

And he did, the rising senior led the Kelly green and white scoring 19 1/2 points per game last season — and now his father, Archie, is fully recovered from his rare form of peritoneal mesothelioma.

The Shooting Guard has interest from nearly two-dozen colleges including Marshall, WVU and the University of Charleston. However, the Charleston Catholic star isn’t ready to select a program just yet.

“I love Charleston,” he said. “I love West Virginia its a part of my home, I wear it with a lot of pride, everywhere I go so, we’re going to see where I end up but staying home would be nice, I’ll say that.”

