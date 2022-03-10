CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Catholic put up a good fight against defending-state champion Wyoming East. The Irish at one point were tied at 20 points a piece.

East took control in the second half, rolling to a 55-37 win.

“We talk about being a family all the time and each one of them, they’re like a daughter and for them to come out and compete each and every night the way they do I think is a testament to each one of our character,” CC Head Coach Wes Hevener said.

Wyoming East will next face St. Mary’s in AA semifinals.