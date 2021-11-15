Charleston Dirty Birds release 2022 schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Dirty Birds 2022 schedule has been released, and the line-up for next year’s season includes 67 home games.

The Dirty Birds’ first game will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, with the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The team says in the upcoming season, Tuesday to Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 5:05 p.m. The Memorial Day game on Monday, May 30, 2022 is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. and the “Dirty Birds’ Independence Day Celebration” game on Sunday, July 3, 2022 will begin at 6:35 p.m.

“We are excited to release our 2022 schedule which will start earlier this season than last season and end earlier but will contain eight more home dates for a total of 67 home dates. We will now start the process of planning to fill those dates with fun promotions for all of our great Dirty Birds fans,” said Team President Chuck Domino.

Fans can purchase their season tickets now by calling the box office at 304-344-2287 or by emailing tickets@wvpower.com, the organization says. To keep up with information about the Dirty Birds, visit their website.