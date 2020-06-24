Charleston Distance Run Canceled for 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some disappointing news came on Tuesday for one of Charleston’s most challenging sporting events.
Organizers of the Charleston Distance Run announced that the 2020 race has been officially called off.
Organizers said they are working to give those who have already paid and registered some options including roll-over registration for 2021, or a full refund.
WOWK will keep you updated as the story develops.
