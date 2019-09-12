Charleston Football vs Urbana Preview

Charleston, W. Va (WOWK) — University of Charleston football had a wild opening game last Thursday. The Golden Eagles were up 32 at the half over Farimont State. But ended up winning by just 3 points …

They held on to survive 42-39 and start the year off with a victory. They now look to make it two in a row Thursday night at Urbana — who the Golden Eagles have not defeated in three years.



The team held its final walk-through on Wednesday before they kickoff against the Blue Knights.

Charleston Head Coach Pat Kirkland says the key to victory for his team will be to get the ground game going on offense.

“We’ve got to do a better job running the football when teams know we are going to run,” said Kirkland. “We’ve shown that we can throw it but now we’ve got to establish the run and take care of the ball defensively, eliminate any big plays. We can’t give teams the home run shot and give them free scores and make them earn it.”