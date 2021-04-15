Charleston girl wins back-to-back state gymnastics titles

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hannah Mason is a gymnast who started in the gym at three years old; and now, just weeks after turning 17, she can call herself a two-time state champion.

This was the first state gymnastics tournament in the State of West Virginia since February 2020, due to the pandemic.

And in this last year, Mason trained almost every day for this moment. A chance to compete for the state title.

She came out on top; winning first all around, first on bars, and second in her other three events.

Mason attributes this accomplishment to all the years of hard work she’s spent in the gym.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was three years old so it definitely took a lot [of work],” said Mason. “For some people it’s different. But for me, I’ve had to be in the gym my entire life to get to this point.”

Mason is already focused on the next thing – her track season starts in just a few short weeks.

She plans to do the high jump in college once she graduates in 2022.