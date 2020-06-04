Charleston golf course reopens for free during the season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cato Park golf course will reopen Friday, June 5, 2020.

The golf course will be free to use all season.

The course will maintain operating hours from dawn until dark.

Additional guidelines for players and staff have been issued:

Golfers must bring their own equipment.

Signage will be posted throughout the golf course to encourage social distancing guidelines.

Staff will monitor the course and clean frequently touched surfaces.

The clubhouse will be closed, and golfers will not be able to rent equipment.

