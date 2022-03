WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The Golden Eagles are headed to the big dance. Charleston upset No. 1 and previously unbeaten Glenville State in the Mountain East Championship Game 80-74, winning their second-straight conference title.

UC advances into the NCAA Tournament. They will face Kutztown Friday in Glenville. The Pioneers receive the No. 1 in the Atlantic Region. They will host Lincoln (Pa.).