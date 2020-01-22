Charleston Wheelchair Tennis Player Cracks Top 10 National Ranking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Wheelchair Tennis Player Patrick Donahey’s road to recovery was grueling. The Charleston local has been through multiple surgeries, including having his gallbladder removed, an electric stimulator in his back, and an operation on his back, but he is still here is grinding away.

“I put my time in the gym and my time on the court to keep me healthy mentally and because it’s easy to fall in a state of feeling down, you know depression easily you can feel sorry for yourself but what good is that going to do?” Donahey said.

In 2017, Donahey was at the top of his game, but 3 surgeries knocked him out of the national rankings and now with all that behind him, he believes his best performances are still yet to come in 2020.

Originally from New York, Donahey has clawed his way back into the top 10 wheelchair tennis players in the country and is now ninth in singles and tenth in doubles and he’s rewarding himself with a new seat.

“I’m going to sit in a bucket type chair and instead of making this jimmy-rigged knee to keep my hips back in my chair, it’s built into my chair, the padding.”

“Happy that I made the top ten and now I’m going to shoot my goals to be top five or better. I really never had any doubt but I was a little hesitant can I do it, I just had like the will,” Donahey said.

His coach Rico Williams says to watch his successful return to the court is very rewarding.

“You always like to see your fruits of your labor come to fruition, especially with someone who puts the time in that patty does and I can help him elevate his game to another level yea that’s the best feeling,” said Williams.

