Charleston WV Browns Backers excited for 2020 season

CROSS LANES, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – After entering the season as one of the most highly touted teams, the Browns fell short of expectations and once again missed the playoffs.

“We had some really good wins, we beat the ravens really bad early in the season, we beat the team in Western Pennsylvania here on a Thursday night and that was cool, Jim Workman said.”

Even cooler, Workman watched victory over the steelers with other members of the Charleston WV Browns Backers

“The comradery that you have with your friends, buffalo wild wings has been great with us, they have supplied us with some great giveaway items the Cleveland browns have given us a lot of browns swag.”

The group has 40 members and is growing

“When the browns break a long run and score a touchdown, I mean this place just gets loud. It’s really the next best thing to being at the games.”

“Encourage any Browns fan out there to come join us have a good time, look us up, come talk to us you won’t find a bad apple in this bunch, said Dave Hoffman.”

With a new general manager and new head coach, how good can the browns be in 2020?

“Can probably we can go 10, 11, wins this year.”

Is football here yet? — The Charleston WV Browns Backers are.