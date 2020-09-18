Charleston WV Browns Backers gather for Battle of Ohio

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The NFL celebrated its 100th birthday in style tonight, as the Battle of Ohio featured a pair of Quarterbacks who were both number one overall picks and both Heisman Trophy winners. The Charleston Browns Backers we’re out in full force tonight at Buffalo Wild Wings in Cross Lanes to cheer on Cleveland.

The Charleston Browns backers we’re all fired up as the Battle of Ohio giving some extra motivation for tonight’s game against the Bengals.

The last time we caught up with the group we previewed the start of the season following the NFL Draft.

The organization’s president Jim workman says to have many members gather for tonight’s game shows just how passionate the Charleston Browns Backers are.

“It is always fun to get all the browns backers back together, we got off to a little slow start last week, we’re confident tonight and you know its a long season so its always good especially with everything that has gone on to see our browns friends again.”

