Charleston’s Robby Williams transfers from Marshall to Coastal Alabama South to continue hoops career

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK) – Charleston’s Robby Williams spent last year with the Herd — but was on the bench — and never got a shot to shine at Marshall.

“It was definitely different from like being a starter like my whole life and then going to Marshall and being a red-shirt, just basically a practice player. I learned a lot and I think it made me a better player.”

After the season — the Point Guard needed a change of scenery to allow him to see the court — so Williams transferred to Coastal Alabama South.

“I’m excited for it, I’ve been dreaming about playing in college my whole life so getting ready to play in a real game and my freshman year coming up so its exciting, Williams said.”

And his new Head Coach Robbie Robertson —- was most impressed with the Charleston Catholic product’s basketball IQ.

“I think he’s not only is he going to bring a skill set which is important to us, but also the understanding of the game kind of an extension of the coaches onto the floor, and we just needed that one piece and we really feel that he is the piece that can connect it all together, Robertson said.”

“I’ll be a freshman on the court, but I have a experience a lot of freshman don’t have playing in division I for a year so I think that’s going to help me next year and down the road too.”