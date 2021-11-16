All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister named MEC offensive player of the year

Sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain East Conference announced its all-conference teams and top individual award winners for the 2021 football season; and University of Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister earned Offensive Player of the Year.

McAllister tallied a league-high 13 touchdowns this season, helping the Golden Eagles finish with an 8-2 record.

He led the MEC in rushing this year with 1,090 yards, averaging just over 120 yards per game and his 7.62 yards per carry is the third-highest average in the country.

He had 32 receptions for 203 yards out of the backfield this year, and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in the NCAA Division II. 

UC also has six players who made the 2021 All-MEC First Team; Tyreik McAllister, Elburt Munn, Eliah Goodman, Keon Freeman, Kei Beckham, and Tim McCutcheon.

