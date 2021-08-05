Checking in with Ironton football ahead of 2021 season

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – This Ironton squad is heading into the 2021 season with vengeance.

The Fighting Tigers have finished their last two seasons 13-2 and 11-1, respectively. They’ve made it all the way to the state championship game both years. And lost. Both years.

So, you could say this team is playing with a chip on their shoulder.

Head Coach Trevon Pendleton is entering his fourth season this fall with Ironton, and he’s been so close to that state title.

“We haven’t reached our ultimate goal yet,” said Pendleton. “We got to find a way to get 3% better everyday and just get over the hump there so we’re still fighting and clawing and scratching everyday but we are going to get there.”

“We’re coming back, we got another chip on our shoulder,” said junior standout running back and linebacker Trevor Carter. “You know just something to work for even more. We want to go back this year. Obviously that’s our main goal is to make it back and bring home a ring this time.”

The Fighting Tigers first game is in Wheelersburg on August 20th at 7pm.