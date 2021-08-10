Checking in with the Poca Dots ahead of the 2021 season

POCA, WV (WOWK) – We are just over two weeks away from the first game of the West Virginia high school football season; so we went over to check on our Dots to see how they’re preparing, especially considering they lost two key players this year.

Both quarterback Jay Cook and running back Ethan Payne graduated, and we can watch both of them ball out for Marshall this fall.

As for this 2021 Poca squad, they have a lot of strengths; mainly surrounding both lines and the secondary.

The Dots went 6-2 last season, but almost half of those games were forfeits.

Head coach Seth Ramsey says he can’t wait to have somewhat of a normal season this year.

“We feel like if we can stay healthy, we can have a really good year,” said Ramsey. “We got a good group of seniors, a good group of juniors, and we got a couple of young guys who are going to come in and play right away for us. We feel as long as we stay healthy and progress every week, come tournament time, we’re going to be in the thing. That’s our goal is to get in that thing and see how close we can be to winning it.”

Poca opens their season on the road against Nitro on August 27th.