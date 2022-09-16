CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – It’s the 100th anniversary of Chesapeake, and tonight was the 86th meeting between them and their in-county rival Coal Grove.

First drive for Coal Grove, and it looked like a well oiled machine led by superstar running back Chase Hall who slammed it in for the touchdown, to make it 6-0 Hornets.

The Grove went for two here, Whyatt Mannon to Caden Turner, he got it, and the Hornets go up 8-0.

Panthers answer with a drive of their own, a cut-back by Camron Shockley and he lands just short of the goal line.

Afew plays later on 4th and goal, Marcus Burnside rumbled in for the ‘Peake score.

2 pointer was no good. 8-6, Coal Grove.

The Hornets would then put up another 35 points to win this one big, the final 43-6.