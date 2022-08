CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – Chesapeake High hosted Southern for their season opener, kicking off their 100th season of high school football.

This was a low scoring game, it was tied at 6 at halftime.

After halftime, Panthers’ Aaron Ross was able to shake some tackles to sneak into the endzone for another touchdown!

Watch the highlights above!

Chesapeake went for the two point attempt, but couldn’t get it.

The final 12-6.

Up next: Chesapeake travels to Minford, Southern travels to Wahama.