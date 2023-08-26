CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – A pick-six by Drew Plantz was the difference as Chesapeake defeated Minford 22-21 Friday night.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season. They will face Southern on the road Sept. 1.
by: Zach Gilleland
