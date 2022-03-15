HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Christian Spears’ first day as the new Marshall athletic director is officially in the books!

Spears formerly worked as the deputy athletic director at Pitt, and has over 25 years of experience in college athletics.

He said his first day started with an unexpected visit from Coach Bob Pruett, where they ended up talking for close to an hour, then he met with head football coach Charles Huff and some of the other coaches. He also met with the senior cabinet, and of course had meetings with President Brad Smith.

He says he feels lucky to be here, and he’s excited for what the future holds.

“People just walk up to you and introduce themselves to you,” said Spears. “They’re not shy, not concerned… they just want to welcome you and be a part of their community. On campus, same situation…they’re just kind and welcoming and I couldn’t be happier to be here.”

Spears went on to talk about the new baseball stadium, saying it is a top priority.

“It is embarrassing,” said Spears. “To have to cancel a game because of darkness, because we don’t have lights. I am thankful the YMCA is providing a field for us, and that’s going as well as it can go given the fact that we don’t have an on-campus venue. So I certainly don’t want to begrudge them for not having the ability to host us for a game that goes into extra innings. But we need to resolve that situation.

The architects are coming into town on Thursday. The company is called AECOM. I know the principal really well, his name is John Nameth. He is bringing his team, we’ll look at the site. We’ll make some decisions on the materials, I’ll look at the footprint, the geometry. This thing is going to happen. It’s just a matter of time. This is my first meeting with them, in person, on campus. So once I’ve had this meeting I’ll have a good understanding of where we’re at. Then Brad and I will have a great conversation, and we’ll keep this thing moving. I know how desperate we are to get this done.”

We’ll keep you updated on air and online as this develops.