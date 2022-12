CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia high school football Class A All-State team was released Wednesday.

Players were selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First team offense:

QB – Layton Dowdy, James Monroe, Soph.

RB – Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West, Sr.

RB – Lorenzo Ferrera, Wheeling Central, Sr.

RB – Rickie Allen, Williamstown, Sr. (Captain)

WR – Maddox Anderson, Tucker County, Jr.

WR – Cody Harrell, Midland Trail, Sr.

OL – Aiden Corbett, Williamstown, Jr.

OL – Luke Given, South Harrison, Soph.

OL – Deante Suggs, Wheeling Central, Sr.

OL – Jeffrey Jones, James Monroe, Sr.

OL – Austin Morgan, Pocahontas County, Sr.

U – Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, Jr.

U – Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe, Jr.

U – Sawyer Vanmatre, Wahama, Jr.

K – Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central, Jr.

First team defense:

DL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County, Sr.

DL – Justin Parker, East Hardy, Jr.

DL – Brady Baker, James Monroe, Soph.

DL – Harbor Haught, Williamstown, Sr.

LB – Adam Angel, Cameron, Sr.

LB – Noah Burnside, South Harrison, Sr.

LB – Mason Miller, East Hardy, Sr.

LB – Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County, Sr.

DB – Eli Allen, James Monroe, Sr. (Captain)

DB – Colt Hesson, Williamstown, Jr.

U – Buddy Marcum, Tug Valley, Jr.

U – Seth Richards, Doddridge, Sr.

U – Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.

U – Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West, Jr.

P – Peyton Amos, Webster County, Sr.

Second team offense:

QB – Ethan Rosenau, Tucker County, Jr. (CAPTAIN)

RB – Jordan Adams, Man, Sr.

RB – Joey Ramsey, St Marys, Sr.

RB – Peyton Day, Petersburg, Sr.

WR – Gabe Stewart, Doddridge, Jr

WR – Cole Burkett, Cameron, Sr.

OL – Trey Ohlinger, Wahama, Sr.

OL – Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County, Sr.

OL – Braden Whitelatch, Wheeling Central, Sr.

OL – Reney Cordial, Greenbrier West, Sr.

OL – Jacob Proffitt, James Monroe, Sr.

U – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Sr.

U – Drake Cole, Summers County, Jr.

U – Brady Green, Van, Sr.

K – Owen Jackson, James Monroe, Sr.

Second team defense:

DL – Peyton Girard, St. Marys, Sr.

DL – Chayse Myers, Moorefield, Soph.

DL – Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West, Jr.

DL – Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.

LB – Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central (CAPTAIN), Sr.

LB – Chase Parsons, Wirt County, Jr.

LB – Andrew Roush, Wahama, Sr.

LB – Tyson Adkins, Summers County, Soph.

DB – DeShawn Middleton, Wirt County, Sr.

DB – Bryson Elia, Tug Valley. Fr.

DB – Duke Dodson, Summers County, Sr.

U – Levi Teets, Trinity, Sr.,

U – Zac Hall, Clay-Battelle, Jr.

U – Payton Neely, Cameron, Sr.

P – Johnathan Huff, Mount View, Sr.

Honorable mention: Blaike Adams, Tucker County; .Joey Baker, Paden City; Matt Barr, Wahama; Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County; Luke Bartram, Tug Valley; Chazz Boggs, James Monroe; Luke Bright, Tygarts Valley; Jayden Brumfield, Man; Gunnar Bryan, Cameron; Braydie Carr, James Monroe; Logan Carver, Montcalm; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Cole Cogar, Gilmer County; Keaton Crowder, Richwood; Ashton Davis, Tug Valley; Caden Davis, South Harrison; Peyton Day, Petersburg; Gavin Derby, Valley; Virgil Dorion, Valley; Matthew Gaad, Clay-Battelle; Chris Goins, Mount View; Timothy Hager, Sherman; Colton Hall, Gilmer County; Evan Hamrick, Pocahontas County; Brad Harris, Buffalo; Ashton Haslacker, East Hardy; Dalton Heath, Greenbrier West; Cody Houser, St. Marys; Patrick Higginbotham, Valley; Trenton Huffman, Doddridge County; Chris Isaacs, Man; Jacob Kassay, Clay-Battelle; Miles Kidwell, East Hardy; Adam Landes, Moorefield; Landen Lafferty, South Harrison; Lucas McCallister, Madonna; Josh Moody, Buffalo; Aiden Moreno, South Harrison; Dominick Mullenax, Tucker County; Seaton Mullins, Meadow Bridge; Ryan Oliveros, Summers County; Ian Persinger, Calhoun County; Dawson Price, East Hardy; Michael Radcliff, South Harrison; Jared Reall, Tucker County; Andrew Roush, Wahama; Jaden Sayre, Ravenswood; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Maddox Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Adam Slone, Tug Valley; Joseph Stewart, Van; Bryce Taylor, Summers County; Jaxon Tipton, Man; Blake Turner, Petersburg; Michael VanMatre, Wahama; Bumby Van Meter, Petersburg; Owan Velazquez, St. Marys; Logan White, Williamstown; Trenton Wilfong, Tucker County; Zack Wise, Hundred; Jaylen Younger, Montcalm