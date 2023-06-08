CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The softball All-State rosters are starting to drop.

Wednesday was Class A.

We saw three Wahama players and three Ravenswood players named to the first team.

Morgan Christian, Amber Wolfe, and Mikie Lieving for the White Falcons. Emily Wratchford, Hattie Kennedy, and Macy Casto for the Red Devils.

Morgan Cooper from Man, Bailee Hall from Tug, and Kelsey Brock from Buffalo were also named to the first team.

Maddie Morris from Charleston Catholic was named to the second team, along with Kalyn Christian – a sophomore from Wahama.

Wahama’s Mikie Lieving was named the first team captain.

She’s had an incredible high school career, helping her squad win back-to-back state titles these last two seasons.

Lieving says she’s so thankful she can go out on such a high note.

“I actually didn’t get to play my freshman year because of COVID,” said Lieving. “So getting one of my years shortened, I think it made those next three that much more special. I was very thankful. Because I know it took a lot of people to get me here, so I’m just very thankful and happy I could go out that way.”

Lieving is committed to play softball at Ohio University next year.