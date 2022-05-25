CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wahama is headed to the Class A state title game after collecting big wins on Wednesday against Midland Trail and Petersburg.

The White Falcons took down Midland Trail earlier in the day, you can watch those highlights above!

Wahama started off hot against Midland Trail, courtesy of Lauren Noble.

Noble hit a deep drive to center that just cleared the wall. Quickly after that, Bailey Bumgarner added on with a bloop over the first baseman’s head. Morgan Christian scored and Wahama went up 2-0 fast.

The Patriots did battle back a little bit, but then Wahama’s Mikie Lieving got the punch-out to end the rally.

Wahama won it 5-3 and rolled on to face Petersburg.

The White Falcons beat Petersburg 7-3 to roll to Thursday’s state championship game.