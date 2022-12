CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Class AA all-state roster for the 2022 high school football season was released Thursday.

Players were selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First team offense:

QB – Matt Frye, Scott, Jr.

RB – Judah Price, Independence, Sr. (captain)

RB – Skyler Delk, Roane County, Sr.

RB – Caden Beam, Winfield, Sr.

WR – Jake Wiseman, Sissonville, Jr.

WR – RJ Hairston, Bluefield, Jr

OL – Logan Isom, Independence, Sr.

OL – Brady Grimmett, Independence, Sr.

OL – Roman Milam, Nicholas County, Sr.

OL – Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield, Sr.

OL – Cameron Jones, Weir, Sr.

U – Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

U – BJ Williams, Clay County, Jr.

U – Trey Bowers, Independence, Jr

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

First team defense:

DL – Jacob Morton, Clay County, Sr.

DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser, Sr.

DL – Harley Sickles, North Marion, Sr.

DL – Chase Snyder, Frankfort, Sr.

LB – Jordan Harvey, Independence, Sr. (Captain)

LB – Tyler Curry, North Marion, Sr.

LB – Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

LB – Colton Paxton, Roane County, Sr.

DB – Alex Culp, East Fairmont,,Sr.

DB – Luke Robinette, Frankfort, Sr.

DB – Cyrus Goodson, Independence, Sr.

U – Aiden Slack, Logan, Sr.

U – Brody Dalton, Chapmanville, Sr.

U – Bray Boggs, Winfield, Sr.

P – Jordan Wolfe, Poca – Sr.

Second team offense:

QB – Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, Sr.

RB – Briar Begler, Roane County, Sr. (Captain)

RB – Kohl Farmer, Chapmanville, Sr.

RB – Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County, Sr.

WR – Jayden Sharps, Scott, Sr.

WR – Landon Frey, North Marion, Jr.

OL – Kobi O’Dell, Lincoln, Sr.

OL – Christian Jarvis, Roane County, Sr.

OL – Parker Withrow, Independence, Sr.

OL – Logan Howell, Winfield, Sr.

OL – Connor Brinckman, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

U – Nick George, RCB, Sr.

U – Ian Crookshanks, East Fairmont, Jr.

U – Casey Minor, North Marion, Jr.

K – Alex Shrader, Point Pleasant, Soph.

Second team defense:

DL – AJ Dunbar, Poca, Sr.

DL – Braxton McKinney, Independence, Sr.

DL – Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover, Sr. (Captain)

DL – Evan Helm, East Fairmont, Sr.

LB – Jaxson Damron, Wayne, Jr.

LB – Levi Moore, Lincoln, Sr.

LB – Mike Kruzel, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

LB – Bryce Davis, Logan. Sr.

LB – Parker VanMeter, Frankfort, Sr.

DB – Shay Harper, Roane County, Soph.

DB – Gavin Michael, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

DB – Garrett Williamson, Logan, Sr.

U – Dashawn Webster, Philip Barbour, Sr.

U – Mateo McKinney, Clay County, Sr.

P – Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

Honorable mention: Gaven Allison, Herbert Hoover; John Anderson III, Frankfort; Austin Altizer, Nicholas County; Jamari Bass, Weir; Trevor Bigelow, Fairmont Senior; Luke Boggs, Nitro; Landon Boone, North Marion; Connor Bradford, Liberty Raleigh; Carson Brinegar, Scott; Jacob Bunner, Roane County; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Avery Brown, East Fairmont; Isaiah Brown, Scott; Isaiah Bush, Scott; Bryce Byrd, Robert C. Byrd; Brayden Carder, Lewis County; Noah Casto, Clay County; Cody Clevenger, North Marion; Jaxon Cogar, Logan; Noah Collins, Clay County; Blake Cook, Wyoming East; Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East; Gage Dean, East Fairmont; Caden Dotson, Herbert Hoover; Ty Drake, Robert C. Byrd; Braydon Edgell, Lincoln; Sencere Fields, Bluefield; Cam Foley, Grafton; Kholton Goodin, Oak Glen; Michael Greenlief, Oak Glen; Connor Hayes, North Marion; Wes Hill, Nicholas County; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Brian Huggins, PikeView; Conner Hughes, Scott; Derrick Hypes, Independence; Matthew Jackson, Frankfort; Chandler Johnson, Independence; RJ Jones, Chapmanville; Nick Kellar, Lincoln; Braydon Keller, Keyser; Parker Kincell, North Marion; Caleb Kuhl, Winfield; Cameron Layton, Frankfort; Germaine Lewis, Fairmont Senior; Nate Lhotsky, Robert C. Byrd; Kemper Longwell, Philip Barbour; Trey Longwell, Fairmont Senior; Laz Marquez, Sissonville; Conner Marshall, Wayne; Colton Mathis, Wayne; Dakota Martin, Westside; Marcus Matney, PikeView; Ory May, Roane County; Anthony Mele, Keyser; Bralyn Michael, Fairmont Senior; Zane Minger, Clay County; Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd; Tyler Parrish, East Fairmont; Adam Richmond, Shady Spring; Evan Roach, Point Pleasant; Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover; Tristen Root, Keyser; Andrew Schoon, Point Pleasant; James Sellards, Shady Spring; Jack Stanislawczyk, Keyser; Landen Tasker, Fairmont Senior; Nick Todd, Liberty Harrison; Dylan Vance, Mingo Central; Chaz Waine, Mingo Central; Kolton Weaver, Point Pleasant; Fisher Williams, Independence; Michael Wines, Nitro