CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our Class AA teams competed in regional championship games Tuesday night, win and your ticket is punched to this year’s state tournament.

Charleston Catholic hosted Roane County, the Irish jumped out to a big lead early. Raiders cut it close in the third, but Catholic ran away with it to win it 42-30.

Summers County beat Mingo Central by a bucket, the Bobcats are now headed to states.

Wyoming East is also headed to states after taking down Chapmanville 54-47.

Ravenswood is going dancing as well, after downing Clay County the final 47-39.

More 2023 girls state tournament information can be found here.