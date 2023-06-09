CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Class AA softball All-State roster came out Thursday.

We had three players from Winfield, three from Herbert Hoover, and three from Logan all named to the first and second teams.

Laila Varney from Hoover and Harley Quick from Logan were named to second team.

Winfield’s Georgia Moulder and Chloe Kimble were named to first team, along with Sydney Bright and Josi Fix from Herbert Hoover. Myleigh Adkins and Taylor Noe from Logan were also named to first team.

Winfield’s Maci Boggess was named the first team all-state captain, which didn’t really come as a surprise after pitching a complete game shut out in the AA state championship game and plating a two run homer to help the Generals take the 3-0 win.

Boggess says that state championship run is something she’ll remember forever.

“The senior class has worked so hard for a state championship for so long; it was also my childhood dream to win a state championship,” said Boggess. “We got to the point where we knew it was an option and we knew we could do it. So I was trying to do it not only for myself, but my team and community as well. And when I hit that home run it was just like the icing on the cake to really know we sealed the deal and won a state championship.”

Boggess went on to say the competition in this area is incredible, so to be named the first team all-state captain is a true honor.

“It was an honor,” she said. “The competitiveness in this valley is tremendous, so it was very honoring and very much a privilege.”

Boggess is going on to play at Youngstown State in the fall.