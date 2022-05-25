CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover, Winfield, Shady Spring, and Oak Glen are competing in the Class AA softball state tournament.

You can watch all highlights above!

The defending state champs, Hoover, took on Oak Glen early Wednesday morning; this was a rematch of last year’s state title game.

The Golden Bears rallied late to win it by one, the final 5-4.

Herbert Hoover then faced Shady Spring; Shady Spring lost to Winfield, 5-0.

You can watch the Hoover/Shady highlights below!

Hoover beat Shady 6-1 to stay alive. The Huskies will have to face Oak Glen in the elimination game Thursday morning.

Winfield had two big wins on the day; thanks in large part to ace Maci Boggess who pitched two perfect games.

She struck out 23 total, walked one and hit none.

The Generals head to the Class AA state title game and will face the winner of Hoover/Oak Glen.