CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Five area boys basketball players collected Class AAA All-State honors.

Two were named to First Team, three to Second Team.

Logan’s Scotty Browning was named to First Team. Browning is a clutch player, who hits shots when it matters. Like scoring the game winning point in Logan’s double-overtime win against Nitro for the regional championship.

Reece Carden from Scott was also named to First Team. Carden totaled 26 points against Logan in their state quarterfinal game; that includes the last second floater he shot to win it 65-63.

On the second team, is Herbert Hoover’s Devin Hatfield. Hatfield had a strong senior season, capping it off in the Charleston Coliseum with 10 points against Fairmont Senior. Hatfield’s biggest impact is in offensive transitions; he can find a way to get open, and keep the ball moving.

Another Logan Wildcat was named to Second Team; Garrett Williamson. Williamson played a big part in Logan’s 23-3 season. He tallied the most points when the Wildcats played Poca in the regular season, at 16.

6-foot-11 Luke Johnson from Ripley was named to Second Team as well. Johnson used his size inside all season, but isn’t afraid to shoot threes.

A big congratulations to all of these guys on successful seasons!