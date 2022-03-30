CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have five area girls basketball players from Class AAA that were given All-State honors.

Three were named to First-Team, and two to Second-Team.

Logan’s Peyton Ilderton was named captain of the first team.

Ilderton had an incredible season, and capped it all off by scoring the winning point in Logan’s state title game, taking down Fairmont Senior, the final 27-26.

Ripley’s Sophie Nichols was also named to first team; just a sophomore, Nichols averaged 16 points and two steals per game.

Jasmine Tabor from Wayne was named to the first team as well. Tabor is a senior and is committed to play at Wesleyan.

On the second team is Nitro’s Emily Lancaster, who was a beast in the paint all season long.

Also on the second team is Natalie Blankenship from Logan; who was a dog on the defensive side, but still racked up the points for the Lady Wildcats.

Congratulations to all these girls on solid seasons!