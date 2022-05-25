CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County, St. Albans, Jefferson, and John Marshall are all competing in the Class AAA softball state tournament.

Lincoln County and St. Albans went head-to-head early Wednesday.

You can watch those highlights above!

St. Albans collected three runs on no hits in the second inning to go up 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, Lincoln County’s Josie Bird helped her squad out when they needed it most. She went yard, scoring two, to tie the game at 3.

The game went into extra innings.

Ryleigh Shull hit a rolling double to score Haleigh Adkins from second, and snag Lincoln County’s first lead of the game.

St. Albans had a girl on third, with a chance to tie it, but was tagged out at home.

Lincoln County beat St. Albans 4-3.

St. Albans went on to play John Marshall, Lincoln County faced Jefferson.

John Marshall capitalized on some field errors to win it 5-4, which put an end to the Red Dragons season. They finished at 24-7.

Jefferson handed Lincoln County their first shutout of the season, winning it 8-0.

Watch those highlights below!

Lincoln County will now face John Marshall Thursday morning, the winner will face Jefferson for the Class AAA state title game.