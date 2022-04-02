CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The boys Class 4A All-State rosters dropped today; and we had three area kids named to the First Team, and two to the Second-Team.

Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt was named to the First Team. Schmidt was also named MSAC player of the year this year, and has racked up the most points in program history over his four years with the Knights, totaling 1,898.

George Washington’s Ben Nichol also made First Team. Nicol finished his senior season averaging 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists per game; and totaled 20 blocks.

Our third area kid that made First Team was Duane Harris of South Charleston. Harris was one of 4A’s leading scorers, averaging 18.5 points per game.

Huntington’s Mikey Johnson was named to second team, he helped the Highlanders collect two big wins in the regular season against Cabell Midland, and an overtime win against GW.

Anthony Hersh from Capital was also named to second team. Hersh was the

go-to guy for the Cougars all season long. He totaled 29 points in a thrilling 70-61 win against South Charleston back in February.

Congratulations to all these guys on their solid seasons!