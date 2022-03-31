CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Class AAAA girls basketball All-State rosters were released; and we had six area girls named to the first and second teams.

Dionna Gray from Huntington was named captain of the First Team. The Kent State commit helped lead the Highlanders to back-to-back state championship wins. She finished her senior season averaging 21 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds per game.

Huntington’s Imani Hickman was also named to First Team. Hickman is committed to play at Alderson Broaddus next year, and finished her senior campaign with 10 points and eight rebounds against Morgantown in the state title game.

Also named to First Team is junior Jayda Allie from Cabell Midland. Allie totaled 14 in the Knights’ state semifinal game against Huntington. She averaged 15 points, four assists and three rebounds per game this season.

Capital’s Talayah Boxley was named to First Team as well. The senior, and four-year varsity starter, helped lead the Cougar program to new heights over the last four years. Her freshman year, Capital finished with a 6-15 record. This season, the Cougars ended with a 15-11 record, and a No. 5 seed at the state tournament.

Finley Lohan from George Washington was named to Second Team. Only a sophomore, Lohan is a huge defensive threat. She ranked third in the state in blocks, with 2.9. Lohan also had an incredible performance in the upset win against Greenbrier East, which punched the Patriots ticket to the state tournament. She finished with 22 points in that game.

Jazmyn Wheeler from Cabell Midland was also named to the Second Team roster. In the Knights’ state quarterfinal game against Capital, Wheeler tallied eight in the fourth quarter alone to secure the 48-35 win. Expect to see her and the Knights’ back in 2022 for her final season.

Congratulations to all of these ladies on solid seasons!