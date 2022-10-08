NITRO, WV (WOWK) – (2-4) Nitro hosted (4-1) Clay County, the Panthers looking to continue their win streak.

Wildcats with the ball, quarterback Derek Lowe with a little shovel pass to Tyler Martin, Martin has a ton of room to work with and will take it down just outside of the red zone.

Near the goal line now, Lowe on a slant to Rashawn Robbins for the touchdown.

Panthers with the ball now, Matteo McKinney on the run, a great cut to start and jukes two defenders, then the stiff arm. He takes it Reggie Bush style, reversing the field, and takes it all the way inside the five. They’d collect a score right after.

Clay wins it 34-20, and is now on a three-game win streak.