Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program.

A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick’s status on Sunday.

Kendrick, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a highly talented player who last season had several discipline issues and did not play in three games.

After Kendrick didn’t play in a win over Pittsburgh in November, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said: “Some people might say he’s in the doghouse. I like to say he’s in the love shack. Just a little discipline.”

Kendrick started eight of the nine games he played in last season. He had 20 tackles and led the team with six pass breakups. He also had a 66-yard fumble recovery touchdown in a victory over Virginia Tech last December.

Kendrick was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback.

Clemson began spring workouts Wednesday. Kendrick becomes the second defensive starter gone from last year’s group, which finished 15th nationally with 326 yards allowed a game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter