Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19

by: Darcie Loreno

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Another Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the team, the facility is closed, and meetings will continue to take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts.

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” said the statement.

Several players, including Myles Garrett and Joe Jackson, are on the team’s COVID-19 list.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for coronavirus.

