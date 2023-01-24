CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Coach Mark Gale is retiring after 39 years in college athletics, and 33 years with Marshall football.

Gale was the longest serving member of the Marshall football staff.

During his tenure with the Thundering Herd, he worked with five head coaches; College Football Hall of Famer Jim Donnan, Bob Pruett, Mark Snyder, Doc Holliday, and Charles Huff.

Gale was an assistant coach for Marshall from 1990-2004, then became assistant athletic director of football operations.

So, he had a hand in everything – from coordinating team travel, to organizing Pro Day.

Before Marshall, Gale spent six years at Oklahoma where he helped coach the Sooners to a 58-12-and-1 record; with one of those teams – the 1985 Sooners – winning the national title.

Gale will enjoy retirement with his wife Carol and daughters Caitlin and Chelsea.

Congratulations on a long successful career, Coach!